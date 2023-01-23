Popular
THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE

Countries That Tweet The Most Words Of Endearment, Mapped

Adwait
A study of millions of tweets shed light on which people around the world expressed more loving sentiments online than others.
Crossword Solver sampled millions of geotagged tweets to determine which country's tweeters had the most online messages containing the words "love you."


Key Takeaways

  • Tweeters in Guatemala had the highest number of love-dovey messages with 2,217 tweets with "love you" per 100,00 local tweets. It's the only country along with Honduras that tweeted more than 2,000 "love you" messages per 100K tweets.

  • Among cities, tweeters in Cochabamba, Bolivia, had the highest number of love-affirming tweets per 100,000, with 2,878.

  • In the US, tweeters in West Virginia and Arkansas were far more vocal about their affection than tweeters in Massachusetts and Idaho.

  • Local tweets in El Paso, TX, send the highest amount of endearing tweets overall, whereas tweeters in Madison, WI, sent the lowest.


most loving city tweet map



Via Crossword Solver.

