The Countries Rich People Are Leaving The Most, Ranked

The Countries Rich People Are Leaving The Most, Ranked
With 13,500 millionaires (or richer) projected to emigrate in 2023, China is losing the highest number of wealthy individuals overall.
Most people can't just up and leave their home country when they feel like it — but rich people can, and some countries are seeing more of their wealthy residents move away than others.

Using data from Henley & Partners, Statista ranked the countries with the highest net number of millionaires (or billionaires) emigrating in 2022 and 2023.

China is losing the most wealthy individuals overall, with 10,800 leaving in 2022 and 13,500 expected to emigrate this year. In second is India, where a projected 6,500 will move elsewhere in 2023.

Russia saw an exodus of 8,500 millionaires last year, with the war in Ukraine unsurprisingly cited as the driving factor.


Via Statista.

[Image credit: Ramon Kagie]

