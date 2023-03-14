Countries That Change Their Clocks, Mapped

Every spring, countries all over the world change their clocks by one hour — and don't change them back until autumn — to give people a little extra daylight in the spring and summer evenings.

Daylight savings is a controversial practice, though. While some people enjoy having more daylight later in the day, others resent losing an hour of sleep for half the year.

While more than 140 countries once changed their clocks, fewer than 40 percent of of the world's countries still do so. In the graphic below, Statista mapped the countries and regions that practice daylight savings, did in the past, or never have.

Via Statista.