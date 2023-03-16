Contactless Card Limits Around The World, Mapped

There was a time, some of you may remember, when people paid for things exclusively in cash. Then, chip-and-pin payments became the norm. Now, contactless transactions — paying for things with just the tap of a card or phone — are ubiquitous.

Some countries place limits on the amount you can pay in one transaction using contactless, while others have no limits at all. Merchant Machine analyzed 131 countries to find out which have the highest and lowest limits for single contactless purchases, and mapped them in the graphic below.

Key Findings:

Just two countries — US and Ecuador — place no limit on the amount you can spend on a single contactless transaction.

Of all the countries studied, Venezuela has the highest contactless card limit in the world, at 5000 Bs or $272.02.

Half of the top ten countries with the highest limits are located in Asia. Of these, Japanese consumers enjoy the highest amount ($151.08) that can be spent with one tap.

In Europe, the UK has one of the highest contactless card limits, at $120.65.

Via Merchant Machine.