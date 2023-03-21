Popular
NO GAIN, ONLY PAIN

Consumer Electronics That Cause The Most Injuries, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait
From smartphones to CDs (yes, some people still use them), here are the consumer electronic products that send people to the emergency room the most.
· 840 reads

Electronics Hub scoured the National Electronic Injury Database (NEISS) to see which injuries people sustained due from either operating consumer devices or being distracted by one. The database samples 100 hospitals in the US and looks at the consumer products that people associate their emergency department visits with.

It's also worth noting that the NEISS data references devices that are associated with the injury, which means that while a phone or TV may be listed as the associated device, the injury could also be a result of being distracted by those devices, and not necessarily hurt by them.


Key Takeaways:

  • Smartphones are the top consumer product for injuries with 34,443 injuries caused in 2021, followed by TVs (30,408) and video games (22,573). While CDs and DVDs are waning in popularity, they contributed to 419 injuries in total.

  • Injuries caused by VR headsets went up by 435 percent in 2021 from 2020.

  • Since 2017, injuries stemming from a smartphone peaked in 2019 with 38,828 and dropped by 11.3 percent in 2021.


Click to enlarge images


electronics that cuase most injury list


vr headset injury data


drone injury usa data


smartphone injury data usa


Via Electronics Hub.

