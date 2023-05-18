Popular
a tale of tall cities

Cities With The Most Skyscrapers In The World, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
With a whopping 2,777 in total, China has more skyscrapers on the top 25 list than the rest of the world combined.
Whether you like it or not, skyscrapers are now pretty much everywhere — but which city has the most? This Visual Capitalist graphic, based on data from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, shows the top 25 cities by number of skyscrapers.

The city with the most skyscrapers by far is Hong Kong, China, with 657 — and six of them are supertalls, measuring in at over 300m high. The city with the second-highest number of skyscrapers is another Chinese city, Shenzen, which has 513.

In fact, China dominates the list, with almost half of the 25 cities in the ranking located there.


Click images to enlarge

city skyscrapers world mapped



Via Visual Capitalist.

