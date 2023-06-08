Popular
burden to bear

The Cost Of Childcare In The US, Mapped
In 29 counties across America, families on a median household income are spending over half of it on childcare.
Having a kid is expensive — just one child costs an average of $10,600 per year — but for some, the cost of childcare is simply unaffordable.

According to the Department for Health and Human Services, childcare is affordable when it does not exceed seven percent of a household's income. To illustrate what the childcare cost burden — cost of childcare for a household with two children as a percentage of median household income — looks like across the country, Agata Ketterick mapped childcare costs in each US county.


Key Findings:

  • In 2022, not one county met the government's threshold for affordable childcare costs for a family with a median household income.

  • In as many as 29 counties, over half of a household's median income was spent on childcare costs. Of these 29 counties, 15 are in Michigan.

  • Missouri is home to the highest number of counties where the childcare cost burden is below 15 percent — and Lincoln County, which has the lowest burden overall, is located there.

  • Families with a median household income in Hyde, North Carolina, spend a staggering 68 percent of it on childcare for two children.


Click image to enlarge

childcare costs america us burden



Via Agata Ketterick/Tableau Public.

[Image credit: Providence Doucet]

