The Cost Of Childcare In The US, Mapped

Having a kid is expensive — just one child costs an average of $10,600 per year — but for some, the cost of childcare is simply unaffordable.

According to the Department for Health and Human Services, childcare is affordable when it does not exceed seven percent of a household's income. To illustrate what the childcare cost burden — cost of childcare for a household with two children as a percentage of median household income — looks like across the country, Agata Ketterick mapped childcare costs in each US county.

Key Findings:

In 2022, not one county met the government's threshold for affordable childcare costs for a family with a median household income.

In as many as 29 counties, over half of a household's median income was spent on childcare costs. Of these 29 counties, 15 are in Michigan .

Missouri is home to the highest number of counties where the childcare cost burden is below 15 percent — and Lincoln County , which has the lowest burden overall, is located there.

Families with a median household income in Hyde, North Carolina, spend a staggering 68 percent of it on childcare for two children.

Click image to enlarge

Via Agata Ketterick/Tableau Public.

[Image credit: Providence Doucet]