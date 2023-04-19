Popular
SURF'S UP

America's Cheapest And Most Expensive Beach-View Properties, Mapped

Coastal elites often get a bad reputation, and after taking a look at the prices of America's beach-view properties, we totally get why.
Beach-view properties are a highly desirable asset, even thought it's estimated that sea levels are going to continue to rise over the next decades around US coasts. Casago parsed through Zillow data, collected in January 2023, to compare the prices of beach-view properties in the US. Here's what they found.


Key Takeaways:

  • To own a beach-view property in certain Florida cities, like Naples, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, you're likely going to have to pay more than double the average cost of a property in the area.

  • Some of the most expensive beach-view properties in the US cost between $5.9 and $6.1 million, whereas the cheapest ones cost a fraction of that, with prices between $130,00 and $320,000.

  • Crescent City is an anomaly in California. Unlike Southern California cities where beach-view property prices are in the millions, prices in Crescent City are around $275,000.


Click to enlarge images

cheapest and most expensive beach-view properties usa map


usa beach-view properties with most premium costs graph




Via Casago.

