How Cats And Dogs Sound In Different Languages, Mapped

How Cats And Dogs Sound In Different Languages, Mapped
Ever wondered how barks and meows are interpreted in different countries around the world?
As you're probably aware, "meow" and "woof" are the onomatopoeic words English-speakers use for the sounds cats and dogs make — but how do other countries interpret these noises?

Word Tips found out which were the most spoken languages in 147 countries worldwide, and then looked into how dog and cat sounds are pronounced in each.


Key Findings:

  • There are at least 40 different interpretations of a dog’s bark across the globe.
  • Dogs go "woof, woof" in 13 English-language countries, while they make a "hau, hau" or "how, how" noise in 22 other countries.
  • In most countries, a cat's sound begins with "m."

Via Word Tips.


