Burning Questions Americans Have About Others' States And Countries Around The World, Mapped

Guauging curiosity is always a difficult task when it comes to groups. Using targetted keyword searches, the folks at SavingSpot used an open-ended question ("why does...") to see what kind of results popped up the most.

Around one in four Americans has never left the country and only one in three have a valid American passport. So whether you're a traveler, or just like to immerse yourself in cultures from around the world, here's what Google's auto-complete throws up when you start inquiring about US states and different countries form around the world.

Americans want to know more about Chile's beef with Maroon 5 (what's that about?) and why Colombia celebrates a version of Valentine's Day in September. They are also curious about why Germany has so many roads and what South Africa's three capitals are. Within US territories, California's fires, Texas's power grid, self-pumping gas states and the absence of a lottery in Alabama were among some of the common lines of questioning that stood out.

Via SavingSpot.