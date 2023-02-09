Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

QUESTION EVERYTHING

Burning Questions Americans Have About Others' States And Countries Around The World, Mapped

Adwait
Adwait
Burning Questions Americans Have About Others' States And Countries Around The World, Mapped
Auto-complete is one helluva drug.
· 633 reads

Guauging curiosity is always a difficult task when it comes to groups. Using targetted keyword searches, the folks at SavingSpot used an open-ended question ("why does...") to see what kind of results popped up the most.

Around one in four Americans has never left the country and only one in three have a valid American passport. So whether you're a traveler, or just like to immerse yourself in cultures from around the world, here's what Google's auto-complete throws up when you start inquiring about US states and different countries form around the world.


Click to enlarge images

most common questions usa states


most common questions usa to world


Americans want to know more about Chile's beef with Maroon 5 (what's that about?) and why Colombia celebrates a version of Valentine's Day in September. They are also curious about why Germany has so many roads and what South Africa's three capitals are. Within US territories, California's fires, Texas's power grid, self-pumping gas states and the absence of a lottery in Alabama were among some of the common lines of questioning that stood out.


Via SavingSpot.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories