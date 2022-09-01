The Books Made Most Popular By TikTok, Visualized

In TikTok's BookTok community, creators share literary recommendations and their reactions to pivotal or poignant moments in the books they're reading. Books frequently discussed on the social video platform have seen a drastic increase in sales, demonstrating the power of BookTok and the influence of TikTok in general.

Preply analyzed Barnes & Noble, Goodreads and Google search interest data to find out the books and authors that owe their growing success to TikTok, and which of them are most popular each US state.

Key Findings

Romance, fantasy and young adult are the most popular genres on BookTok.

The community's favorite authors are Colleen Hoover and Jennifer L Armentrout.

BookTok's best-selling books are "It Ends With Us," "The Summer I Turned Pretty" and "Ugly Love."

BookTok's Top Five Books

"It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" by Jenny Han. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover. "The Wedding Date" by Jasmine Guillory. "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins.

Via Preply.