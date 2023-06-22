Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIVERSIFY YOUR BONDs

BlackRock's Top 25 Equity Holdings, Visuazlied

Adwait
Adwait
BlackRock's Top 25 Equity Holdings, Visuazlied
The world's biggest asset manager is behind some of the largest companies in the world.
·
·
·

Investment company BlackRock, headquartered in Manhattan, New York City, holds assets north of $8 trillion, making it the world's leading money manager. Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu and Rosey Eason looked at the firm's top 25 performing equity holdings, which were worth $1 trillion, or just under one-third of the company's equity portfolio.


Key Takeaways:

  • Only two companies — Apple and Microsoft — consist of holdings above $100 billion.

  • The top 25 holdings are broadly comprised of companies in the following categories: financial companies (four), healthcare companies (four), communications/internet companies (three), consumer goods companies (three), fast-moving consumer goods (three), energy companies (two) and one exchange-traded fund.

  • As of Q3 2023, BlackRock's biggest ownership stakes were in Merck & Co (8.24 percent), UnitedHealth Group (8.02 percent) and Berkshire Hathaway — Class B (7.98 percent).

  • BlackRock started acquiring some of its biggest ownership stake in companies back in Q3 2007, and those include Microsoft, Nvidia, Home Depot, PepsiCo, Berkshite Hathaway (Class B) and Merck & Co.


Click to enlarge image

blackrock top 25 equity holdings


Via Visual Capitalist.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories