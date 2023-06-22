DIVERSIFY YOUR BONDs
BlackRock's Top 25 Equity Holdings, Visuazlied
Investment company BlackRock, headquartered in Manhattan, New York City, holds assets north of $8 trillion, making it the world's leading money manager. Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu and Rosey Eason looked at the firm's top 25 performing equity holdings, which were worth $1 trillion, or just under one-third of the company's equity portfolio.
Key Takeaways:
-
Only two companies — Apple and Microsoft — consist of holdings above $100 billion.
-
The top 25 holdings are broadly comprised of companies in the following categories: financial companies (four), healthcare companies (four), communications/internet companies (three), consumer goods companies (three), fast-moving consumer goods (three), energy companies (two) and one exchange-traded fund.
-
As of Q3 2023, BlackRock's biggest ownership stakes were in Merck & Co (8.24 percent), UnitedHealth Group (8.02 percent) and Berkshire Hathaway — Class B (7.98 percent).
-
BlackRock started acquiring some of its biggest ownership stake in companies back in Q3 2007, and those include Microsoft, Nvidia, Home Depot, PepsiCo, Berkshite Hathaway (Class B) and Merck & Co.
Click to enlarge image
Via Visual Capitalist.