WERE YOU COMPROMISED?
The Biggest Data Breaches Between 2004 And 2021, Visualized
122 reads | submitted by Adwait
A Visual Capitalist graphic made by Chimdi Nwosu visualizes all the data breaches that have been reported between 2004 and 2021.
Between those years an estimated 17.2 billion records were lost, which means that protected information was copied, stolen or exposed to someone it shouldn't have been.
Web-based breaches accounted for over 50 percent of the total breaches between 2004 and 2021, followed by more than a billion breaches individually in the finance, tech and government sectors. Others departments were breaches were rampant include: telecoms, retail, app, data, gaming and health.
2004-2017
2018-2019
2020-2021
Ten Largest Breaches Between 2004–2021
|Entity
|Sector
|Records Compromised
|Year
|Yahoo
|Web
|3.0B
|2013
|River City Media
|Web
|1.4B
|2017
|Aadhaar
|Government
|1.1B
|2018
|First American Corporation
|Finance
|885M
|2019
|Spambot
|Web
|711M
|2017
|Web
|700M
|2021
|Tech
|533M
|2021
|Yahoo
|Web
|500M
|2014
|Marriott International
|Retail
|500M
|2018
|Syniverse
|Telecoms
|500M
|2021
Via Visual Capitalist.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments