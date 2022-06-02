The Biggest Data Breaches Between 2004 And 2021, Visualized

A Visual Capitalist graphic made by Chimdi Nwosu visualizes all the data breaches that have been reported between 2004 and 2021.

Between those years an estimated 17.2 billion records were lost, which means that protected information was copied, stolen or exposed to someone it shouldn't have been.

Web-based breaches accounted for over 50 percent of the total breaches between 2004 and 2021, followed by more than a billion breaches individually in the finance, tech and government sectors. Others departments were breaches were rampant include: telecoms, retail, app, data, gaming and health.

2004-2017

2018-2019

2020-2021

Ten Largest Breaches Between 2004–2021

Entity Sector Records Compromised Year Yahoo Web 3.0B 2013 River City Media Web 1.4B 2017 Aadhaar Government 1.1B 2018 First American Corporation Finance 885M 2019 Spambot Web 711M 2017 Linkedin Web 700M 2021 Facebook Tech 533M 2021 Yahoo Web 500M 2014 Marriott International Retail 500M 2018 Syniverse Telecoms 500M 2021

Via Visual Capitalist.