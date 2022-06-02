Popular
The Biggest Data Breaches Between 2004 And 2021, Visualized

Over 17.2 billion records were compromised between 2004 and 2021.

A Visual Capitalist graphic made by Chimdi Nwosu visualizes all the data breaches that have been reported between 2004 and 2021.

Between those years an estimated 17.2 billion records were lost, which means that protected information was copied, stolen or exposed to someone it shouldn't have been.

Web-based breaches accounted for over 50 percent of the total breaches between 2004 and 2021, followed by more than a billion breaches individually in the finance, tech and government sectors. Others departments were breaches were rampant include: telecoms, retail, app, data, gaming and health.


2004-2017


2018-2019


2020-2021


Ten Largest Breaches Between 2004–2021
Entity Sector Records Compromised Year
Yahoo Web 3.0B 2013
River City Media Web 1.4B 2017
Aadhaar Government 1.1B 2018
First American Corporation Finance 885M 2019
Spambot Web 711M 2017
Linkedin Web 700M 2021
Facebook Tech 533M 2021
Yahoo Web 500M 2014
Marriott International Retail 500M 2018
Syniverse Telecoms 500M 2021


Via Visual Capitalist.

