America's Best (And Worst) Cities For Dating, Ranked
Dating isn't everything, but if you're moving to a new city, your odds of finding the one might be something you want to factor in. And getting on the apps is only half of it — you'll want good, affordable date spots too.
To find out where in the US is best (and worst) for singletons looking for love, TopRatedCasinos compared 40 of America's most populated cities — on factors from the percentage of romantic restaurants to the average price of a beer — and scored them out of ten.
Key Findings:
The best US city for dating is Las Vegas, with 44 bars and three cinemas for every 1,000 people. A romantic meal isn't the priciest either, with dinner for two averaging at just $65.
In second is Atlanta, Georgia, where, with 19 cafes and 12 museums per 1,000, there's plenty for couples to do.
According to the study, the worst city for singletons looking to date is New York. Dating is more expensive in the Big Apple than anywhere else in the country; dinner for two costs an average of $100, and even a bottle of wine from a supermarket will set you back around $18.
The Worst US Cities For Dating:
Via TopRatedCasinos.
[Image credit: Priscilla Du Preez]