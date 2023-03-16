Popular
America's Best (And Worst) Cities For Dating, Ranked

From the number of bars and restaurants to the average cost of a beer, this is how forty US cities rank when it comes to dating.
Dating isn't everything, but if you're moving to a new city, your odds of finding the one might be something you want to factor in. And getting on the apps is only half of it — you'll want good, affordable date spots too.

To find out where in the US is best (and worst) for singletons looking for love, TopRatedCasinos compared 40 of America's most populated cities — on factors from the percentage of romantic restaurants to the average price of a beer — and scored them out of ten.


Key Findings:

  • The best US city for dating is Las Vegas, with 44 bars and three cinemas for every 1,000 people. A romantic meal isn't the priciest either, with dinner for two averaging at just $65.

  • In second is Atlanta, Georgia, where, with 19 cafes and 12 museums per 1,000, there's plenty for couples to do.

  • According to the study, the worst city for singletons looking to date is New York. Dating is more expensive in the Big Apple than anywhere else in the country; dinner for two costs an average of $100, and even a bottle of wine from a supermarket will set you back around $18.


Click images to enlarge

best cities dating us america


The Worst US Cities For Dating:

worst cities dating us america



Via TopRatedCasinos.

[Image credit: Priscilla Du Preez]

