The Best And Worst Activities For A Good Night's Sleep, Visualized

We all know some activities are better to do before bed than others — but exactly how much of an impact can our nighttime habits have on the quality of our sleep?

To answer this question, Betway conducted a study in which participants used sleep tracking apps to monitor how well they slept after doing a range of activities.

Betway then put the findings into a handy graphic, showing the average amount of each type of sleep each activity resulted in. Just FYI: light sleep is shallow, easily disturbed and the stage where your body first starts to relax; deep sleep is when your body switches off, it's harder to be woken up and your energy is restored; and in REM sleep, your brain is active while your body is effectively paralysed (it's when most of your dreams happen).

Key Findings:

According to the study, putting on a horror movie is the worst thing you can do before bed. Watching a scary film resulted in the lowest-quality sleep (65 percent) and an average of 26 minutes spent awake in the night.

If you want a good night's rest, self-care appears to be the secret. People who meditated or used a face mask before going to bed enjoyed the highest quality sleep — 88 and 90 percent, respectively.

Doing different activities affects the types of sleep you have during the night. For example, watching the news before bed results in the highest amount of REM sleep, while meditating will have you sleeping deeply for longer.

Via Betway.

[Image credit: Gregory Pappas]