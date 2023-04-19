Popular
the high life

The Best US Cities For Marijuana Lovers, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
From access to weed dispensaries to the number of marijuana delivery services, these are the top spots for stoners.
4/20 is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to compile and map the best American cities to get stoned in?

From access to weed dispensaries to the number of marijuana delivery services, LawnStarter compared 105 US cities to find out which are the most stoner-friendly.



Top Three Best Cities For Stoners

  1. In first place is California's San Francisco, ranking first overall for access and lounging, and second for munchie relief.

  2. The second-best city is Los Angeles, California, where stoners can enjoy the best entertainment of all the cities studied.

  3. The third spot goes to Denver, Colorado, which scores second-highest for lounging and fourth-highest for access.





Click image to enlarge

best US cities stoners



Via LawnStarter.

[Image credit: Budding]

