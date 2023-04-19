The Best US Cities For Marijuana Lovers, Ranked

4/20 is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to compile and map the best American cities to get stoned in?

From access to weed dispensaries to the number of marijuana delivery services, LawnStarter compared 105 US cities to find out which are the most stoner-friendly.

Top Three Best Cities For Stoners

In first place is California's San Francisco, ranking first overall for access and lounging, and second for munchie relief. The second-best city is Los Angeles, California, where stoners can enjoy the best entertainment of all the cities studied. The third spot goes to Denver, Colorado, which scores second-highest for lounging and fourth-highest for access.

[Image credit: Budding]