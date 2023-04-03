The Best Selling Video Games Of All Time, Ranked

With thousands of new games released every year, the video game industry is expected to balloon to $321 billion by 2026. But which releases have proven the most popular since video games began?

Using company reports and information from Wikipedia, the graphic below charts the video games that have sold the most copies in history (as of March 3, 2023).

The best-selling video game of all time is "Minecraft," having sold 238 million units since its 2011 release. In second is "Grand Theft Auto 5," released in 2013, with 175 million units sold.

While the top two most popular games are only from the last decade or so, older games and certified classics do make the list too. EA's 2006 iteration of "Tetris" ranks third with 100 million units sold; 1985's "Super Mario Bros." ranks seventh with 58 million sales; and "Pokémon Red/Green/Blue/Yellow" comes ninth with 47.5 million sales since 1996.

Via Visual Capitalist.