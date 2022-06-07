THIS IS HISTORY RIGHT HERE
The Best-Selling Video Game Consoles Of All Time, Visualized
Enrique Mendoza's graphic on Visual Capitalist illustrates which video game consoles have dominated the industry since 1972, when the console was first made commercially available.
Key Takeaways:
-
Total North American console sales account for nearly 40 percent of the global total, while Nintendo dominates brands with an estimated 49 percent share of consoles sold.
-
The Playstation 2 (157.68 million), is the best-selling individual console of all time, and only seven consoles (all either Sony or Nintendo) have exceeded 100 million total sales worldwide.
-
As of May 8, 2022, Sony's in demand console the Playstation 5, which is still very hard to purchase, was slowly climbing the ladder with 19.32 million total sales worldwide.
The Top 10 Best-Selling Video Game Consoles Of All Time
|Rank
|Console
|Manufacturer
|Global lifetime sales (millions)
|1
|PlayStation 2 (PS2)
|Sony
|157.68
|2
|Nintendo DS (DS)
|Nintendo
|154.90
|3
|Game Boy (GB)
|Nintendo
|118.69
|4
|PlayStation 4 (PS4)
|Sony
|116.97
|5
|Nintendo Switch (NS)
|Nintendo
|107.21
|6
|PlayStation (PS)
|Sony
|102.50
|7
|Nintendo Wii (Wii)
|Nintendo
|101.64
|8
|PlayStation 3 (PS3)
|Sony
|87.41
|9
|Xbox 360 (X360)
|Microsoft
|85.8
|10
|Game Boy Advance (GBA)
|Nintendo
|81.51
Read more at Visual Capitalist.
