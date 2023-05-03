The Best US National Parks For Bird, Animal And Plant Spotting, Ranked

Warm weather and clear skies set the scene perfectly for when you want to venture out to spot animals and obscure plants out in the wild. From birds to fish to mammals, Casago looked at National Park Services data to see which ones had the most unique species.

They sifted through data for amphibians, birds, fish, mammals, reptiles and different vascular plants, and ranked parks on the basis of their diversity.

Key Takeaways:

The Congaree National Park, in South Carolina, has the most dense population of wildlife species in the US with 362 per 100 sq-km.

Overall, the Great Smoky Mountains, in North Carolina and Tennessee, have the highest number of plant species with 2,278, followed by 2,005 in New River George National Park, in West Virginia, and 1,748 in the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

New Mexico's Carlsbad Caverns, with 194 species per 100 sq-km, was judged to be the best place for bird watching.

Taking all animal biodiversity into account, like amphibians, birds, fish, mammals and reptiles, Florida's Biscayne National Park is the only one in the US which exceeds 1,000 animal species, which includes 698 types of fish, such as the endangered Smalltooth sawfish.

Via Casago.