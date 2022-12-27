Popular
The Best Food Trucks In America, Visualized

Adwait
From coast to coast and across numerous cuisines, here are some of the best rated food trucks in America.
ZenBusiness scanned the food truck scene in American cities that each have a population larger than 100,000 to find out which options were rated the highest. They divided their results into geographical and cuisine based categories.


Key Takeaways

  • Los California Tacos, in Pasadena, CA, was found to be the highest-rated food truck in America, followed by Tacos Tierra Caliente, in Houston, TX, and LA Burger, in Irving, TX.

  • Mexican food trucks were among the most popular cuisine and were highly-rated in 13 states.


Click to enlarge images

best foodtrucks usa top 10


best food truck cuisine usa



Via ZenBusiness.

Comments

  1. Joi Cardinal 5 minutes ago

    https://streetfoodapp.com/

