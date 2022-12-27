YUM
The Best Food Trucks In America, Visualized
ZenBusiness scanned the food truck scene in American cities that each have a population larger than 100,000 to find out which options were rated the highest. They divided their results into geographical and cuisine based categories.
Key Takeaways
Los California Tacos, in Pasadena, CA, was found to be the highest-rated food truck in America, followed by Tacos Tierra Caliente, in Houston, TX, and LA Burger, in Irving, TX.
Mexican food trucks were among the most popular cuisine and were highly-rated in 13 states.
Click to enlarge images
Via ZenBusiness.
https://streetfoodapp.com/