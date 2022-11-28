Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

sleepless in seattle

The Best US Cities For Singles, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Best US Cities For Singles, Mapped
Singletons in these cities have the best chances of finding love.
· 332 reads

Cuffing season is cancelled this year, apparently — but for those who are looking for love, where you live could make all the difference.

To find out where in the US is best for singletons, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities — on indicators like the number of dating opportunities and the average cost of a two-person meal — and ranked them based on dating-friendliness.


Source: WalletHub

Top Three Cities For Singles

  1. First place goes to Seattle, Washington, which scored second-best for dating opportunities and seventh for fun and recreation.

  2. Madison, Wisconsin, came in second with the best dating opportunities of all the cities studied.

  3. In third is Denver, Colorado. This city ranked third-best overall for dating opportunities.



Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Priscilla Du Preez]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories