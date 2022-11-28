The Best US Cities For Singles, Mapped

Cuffing season is cancelled this year, apparently — but for those who are looking for love, where you live could make all the difference.

To find out where in the US is best for singletons, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities — on indicators like the number of dating opportunities and the average cost of a two-person meal — and ranked them based on dating-friendliness.

Top Three Cities For Singles

First place goes to Seattle, Washington, which scored second-best for dating opportunities and seventh for fun and recreation. Madison, Wisconsin, came in second with the best dating opportunities of all the cities studied. In third is Denver, Colorado. This city ranked third-best overall for dating opportunities.

Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Priscilla Du Preez]