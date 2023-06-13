Popular
The Best US Cities To Live In Without A Car, Ranked

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
The Best US Cities To Live In Without A Car, Ranked
If you need to live in a city with good public transportation, then there are only a handful of places that can cater to your needs in America. While some cities seem obvious to top this list, others might be news to you.
Do you hate driving? Parking? Spending money on repairs, parking garages and traffic tickets? Hate filling up the gas tank, traffic jams, accidents and that weird smell your car is now emitting? Well, we invented a solution that's a better alternative, doesn't pollute the planet nearly as much as every other car and can pack a lot of people into one place: it's called public transportation. And we heavily under utilize it in America to the detriment of everyone.

Coworking Cafe used data collected by experts in the field to rank the top-twenty US cities for a car-free lifestyle. Their methodology used Census data from 2020 to see the share of adults who use public transit, bikes and taxis, station densities per square mile, the technical aspects of transit (like breakdowns and failures), costs and infrastructure (like co-working spaces and bike lanes) density. Walking was also factored in.

Out of 331 US cities eligible, here are the best of the best.


Key Findings:

  • Boston (MA), Newark (NJ) and New York City (NY) are the three best places to live in without having to own a car. New York City itself has 16,000 stops for public transit, and you can often find Eric Andre performing pranks on the subway if you're lucky.

  • Washington DC — fourth overall on the list — has the highest number of co-working spaces per 100,000 residents on the list, with more than 12. Government institutions in DC also have more flexible remote work policies than some other cities, which removes the need for commuting in the first place.

  • San Francisco ranks fifth overall and nearly 28 percent of the population relies on its public transit. The Bay Area also ranks the highest in bike lane density, since San Francisco and Oakland have robust access to cycling lanes and other bike friendly infrastructure.


best US cities with public transportation

Source: Laura Pop-Badiu, Coworking Cafe

[Photo by Egor Litvinov on Unsplash]

