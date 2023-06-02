The Best Cities For Hockey Fans, Mapped

WalletHub crunched the numbers, and found out the best cities for hockey fans in the US (sorry Canada). This comes off of the heels (or skates) of the Stanley Cup Finals being between two teams located in extremely warm weather cities. And considering the recent winning streak of the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Las Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers, it's no real shock that those cities have steadily climbed the list over traditional snow-laden NHL towns.

The way this list came together was a mixture of how well the NHL teams have done recently, how well NCAA Div. 1 men's teams have performed recently, the average ticket price to attend a game, stadium capacity and fan engagement.

Now, we should say, Digg has two devoted hockey fans (a lifelong Bruin fanatic and a lifelong Islanders fanatic) who side-eyed this data. The most hardcore NHL fans we know personally all come from cold cities, and there haven't been enough decades of time for Las Vegas or Florida to compete with Chicago Blackhawks fans from 100 years ago who could be alive today. Rangers fans swamp New York City on game day, and ticket prices for these northern teams are more because demand is higher, so the data would obviously skew towards teams like the Carolina Hurricanes who do well now and have cheaper tickets and newer arenas with bigger capacity. Nothing comes close to being in the tiny Nassau Coliseum during an Islanders game, or the intensity of a New Jersey Devils game, or even a Colorado Avalanche game.

But that's just us editorializing, here is what the data says.

Key Findings:

The highest NHL fan engagement goes to Pittsburgh Penguins fans, followed closely by St. Louis Blues fans and Buffalo Sabres fans. We highly question why fans of the Seattle Kraken, LA Kings and both New York teams rank so low.

The list of worst capacity for NHL stadiums are all places you'd most likely want to actually go to: Philadelphia for the Flyers, Chicago for the Blackhawks, LA for the Kings and New York for the Rangers and Islanders. If you want a lot of space, though, you can go to Glendale, Arizona, for the Coyotes. But they're quite bad.

The cheapest tickets are for Panthers games, followed closely by Coyotes games and Sabres games. Seattle Kraken games and Las Vegas Golden Knights games are the most expensive, which is interesting because they're the two newest teams added to the NHL.

[Image: YouTube]