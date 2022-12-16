Popular
STATE OF THE NATION

The Best And Worst American Cities For Your Skin, Based On Air Quality, Visualized

Adwait
Adwait
The Best And Worst American Cities For Your Skin, Based On Air Quality, Visualized
Here's a look at how good and bad American cities are for our skin, based on their air quality.
HouseFresh scored over 300 American cities based on the effect of each city's air quality on our skin. Using metrics like pollution, UV light and water hardness, they determined which cities were the absolute worst for skincare, and the few ones that were good.


Key Takeaways:

  • Scottsdale (AZ), Corona (CA) and Chandler (AZ) are three of the worst cities for your skin, partly due to high pollution and water hardness.

  • Auburn (ME), Bangor (ME), Augusta (ME) and Bozeman (MT) were rated among the best cities for your skin in the US.

  • Yuma (AZ), Kaanapali (HI) and McAllen (TX), are the the top three cities that have some of the highest UV index numbers in the US.


worst cities for skin quality usa


best cities for skin quality usa



Via HouseFresh.

  1. Thomas Martin 13 minutes ago

    Do the authors really not know the difference between North and South Dakota?

