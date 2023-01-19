THE FINAL CHAPTER
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
Key Takeaways
-
Overall, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area in Florida was determined to be the best retirement spot in the US, followed by the Cleveland-Elyria metro area in Ohio.
-
Life expectation was highest in two California metro areas — San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara.
-
The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area in Florida had the some of the highest old-age dependency ratio in the country, whereas the rates were lowest in the Provo-Orem metro area in Utah and the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown metro area in Texas.
-
Retirement incomes per capita were highest in the area Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area (split between DC, VA MD and WV), and at $45,030 were nearly 20 percent higher than the second placed area.
Via Storage Cafe.