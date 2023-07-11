Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

sandstorm

The Tourist Beaches Predicted To Shrink The Most By 2100, Visualized

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
The Tourist Beaches Predicted To Shrink The Most By 2100, Visualized
These popular beaches are all going to lose shoreline by a significant margin, and, by the year 2100, some will be so far inland, they'll be unrecognizable.
·
·
·

Rising sea levels are going to threaten humanity in a lot of horrible, devastating and deadly ways. But one of the most dramatic effects will be beaches receding, especially tourist beaches. Now that might not sound all that terribly important, but it affects the dynamic ecosystem of wildlife, sealife infrastructure, agriculture and people's livelihoods.

HawaiianIslands.com analyzed data about shorelines changing globally by the year 2100, and calculated the average change of the most well-reviewed beaches on Tripadvisor. Here are their findings on the most imperiled beaches around the world.


Key Findings:

  • Landmark Beach in Lagos, Nigeria, is set to lose 918.3 meters of shoreline by 2100, which is equivalent to over half a mile. This is by far the most of any tourist beach in the world.

  • The North American beach that will shrink the most is Playa Akumal in Cancun, Mexico. For the US, it's Clearwater Beach in Longboat Key, Florida.

  • While each beach on this list is set to lose only a few thousand feet within the next 100 years, added up that's miles and miles of shoreline that will be lost as oceans rise globally. And that only pushes beaches more inland, which affects where people live and shop, which is much more serious than you'd think.


tourist beaches shrinking


Via Brittany Mendez, Hawaiian Islands.com.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories