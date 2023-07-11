The Tourist Beaches Predicted To Shrink The Most By 2100, Visualized

Rising sea levels are going to threaten humanity in a lot of horrible, devastating and deadly ways. But one of the most dramatic effects will be beaches receding, especially tourist beaches. Now that might not sound all that terribly important, but it affects the dynamic ecosystem of wildlife, sealife infrastructure, agriculture and people's livelihoods.

HawaiianIslands.com analyzed data about shorelines changing globally by the year 2100, and calculated the average change of the most well-reviewed beaches on Tripadvisor. Here are their findings on the most imperiled beaches around the world.

Key Findings:

Landmark Beach in Lagos, Nigeria, is set to lose 918.3 meters of shoreline by 2100, which is equivalent to over half a mile. This is by far the most of any tourist beach in the world.

The North American beach that will shrink the most is Playa Akumal in Cancun, Mexico. For the US, it's Clearwater Beach in Longboat Key, Florida.

While each beach on this list is set to lose only a few thousand feet within the next 100 years, added up that's miles and miles of shoreline that will be lost as oceans rise globally. And that only pushes beaches more inland, which affects where people live and shop, which is much more serious than you'd think.

Via Brittany Mendez, Hawaiian Islands.com.