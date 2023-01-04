Americans Think Their Taxes Are Going To Skyrocket, And More Predictions For 2023

A Gallup poll asked people about their 2023 predictions, including what they thought about things related to money, politics and America on the international stage.

In terms of money, Gallup asked people about taxes, the stock market and employment, along with more general questions about crime rates and labor unions, and global questions about China and Russia's growing power.

Key Takeaways

Eight in ten people think economic struggles, like higher taxes, can be expected in 2023, whereas the outlook on jobs was roughly split 50/50.

Majority of the people think political conflict and crime will increase in 2023.

Between US political party supporters, Dem-leaning voters are more optimistic than their Republican counterparts, but both sets of voters would like to see fewer labor union strikes and a decline of Russian power in 2023.

