Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

CHEERS TO THAT

Americans Think Their Taxes Are Going To Skyrocket, And More Predictions For 2023

Adwait
Adwait
Americans Think Their Taxes Are Going To Skyrocket, And More Predictions For 2023
From money affairs to political situations, here's what Americans think will happen in 2023.
· 687 reads

A Gallup poll asked people about their 2023 predictions, including what they thought about things related to money, politics and America on the international stage.

In terms of money, Gallup asked people about taxes, the stock market and employment, along with more general questions about crime rates and labor unions, and global questions about China and Russia's growing power.


Key Takeaways

  • Eight in ten people think economic struggles, like higher taxes, can be expected in 2023, whereas the outlook on jobs was roughly split 50/50.

  • Majority of the people think political conflict and crime will increase in 2023.

  • Between US political party supporters, Dem-leaning voters are more optimistic than their Republican counterparts, but both sets of voters would like to see fewer labor union strikes and a decline of Russian power in 2023.


americans' predictions 2023


us political predictions divide 2023


Via Gallup.

[Photo by Yutacar on Unsplash]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories