COAST TO COAST
America's Favorite Regional Accents, Ranked
WordTips used an AI algorithm to analyze tweets about accents. They parsed through thousands of tweets to see which accents were raved about the most. They analyzed favorable (and unfavorable) tweets about US regional accents, popular actors and actresses and also looked at some broad global accents.
Key Takeaways:
-
The local accent of New Orleans was America's favorite regional tongue after the analysis showed that it had the highest number of positive sentiment on Twitter — 46.4 percent — in the country.
-
Californians were judged to have America's least popular accent with just 18.7 percent of tweets in their favor.
-
British stars Idris Elba and Adele were ranked the top-two most loved celebrity accents, followed by Rihanna in third.
-
A scan of the most-favored global accents on Twitter showed that more than half of the tweets about the Tunisian accent — in Tunisia they speak Tunisian Arabic, French, English and Italian mostly — were positive, making it the most popular among tweeters.
Click to enlarge images
Via WordTips.