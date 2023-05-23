American Baby Names That Have Changed Predominant Gender, Visualized

If you saw our last post on baby names, you'll know how the most popular US names have changed over the past 100 years. But what about the baby names that have switched the gender they're most common with?

Reddit user socjones used Social Security data to illustrate the baby names that were once more popular with one gender, and then became more popular with the other, between 1920 and 2022.

As the charts show, Angel was, for a time, more commonly a baby girl's name — before becoming more popular among boys in 1985. Leslie, on the other hand, was predominantly a boy's name until 1945, after which it became a vastly more popular choice for girls.

Click image to enlarge

Via u/socjones.

[Image credit: Picsea]