America's Most Popular Used Cars In 2022, Mapped

After analyzing nearly 10 million used car sales, of recent models, from 2022, iSeeCars found out America's favorite used cars.

Their data scanned used car models that were between one and five-years old and found that pickup trucks ruled the second-hand market, followed by a few usual suspects.

Key Takeaways

With a 3.3 percent share of the total used car sales last year, Ford's F-150 was the most popular model in America last year. It was also number one in 2021.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was a new entry into the top 10, in tenth, and accounted for 1.5 percent of used car sales in the US last year.

Among Tesla cars, the Model 3 had the highest percentage of used cars sales in 2022, followed by Model Y, Model 2 and Model X.

With more than 8% of the used car market occupied by the F-150, Silverado and Ram pickup there’s no denying America’s love affair with the trucks, despite their relatively low MPG numbers and the higher fuel prices we experienced in 2022.

[Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst]

Via iSeeCars.