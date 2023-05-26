America's Most-Googled Existential Questions, Ranked

For centuries humans have pondered the meaning of life, but it's only in recent decades that we've had the all-knowing search engine that is Google to consult.

Digital Third Coast analyzed more than 8,500 Google search terms to find out which were the top ten existential questions people ask the search engine the most, as well as the most-searched question in each US state. They also surveyed Americans on how they use Google and why they turn to the search engine to understand the human condition.

So, from "what do dreams mean?" to the less profound, but still important, "is a hotdog a sandwich?", these are America's most-Googled existential questions.

Key Findings:

According to the survey, a third of Americans have asked Google an existential question about life.

The three most-Googled existential questions in the US are: "why is the sky blue," "what do dreams mean?" and "what is the meaning of life?".

One in five respondents said they couldn't go a day without asking Google something.

Via Digital Third Coast.

[Image credit: Firmbee.com.]