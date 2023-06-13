From Entertainment To Nightlife, These Are America's Most Fun States

Everyone's idea of fun is a little different, but WalletHub used some general indicators — like the number of movie theaters or nightlife options, for example — to determine which of the 50 states you're most likely to have a good time in.

According to WalletHub, the most fun state of all is California, ranking first overall for entertainment and recreation, and fourth for nightlife. In second is Florida, where residents enjoy the second-best entertainment and recreation in the country. The third-most fun state is Nevada, which has the best nightlife in the US, according to the study.

Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Tijs van Leur]