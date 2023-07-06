America's Most Expensive Housing Markets, Ranked

I probably don't need to tell you about how difficult it is to afford a home in the US right now; from four of the world's ten priciest markets being US cities to a record decline in the country's affordable housing, house prices in America have reached absurd heights.

To illustrate the situation even further, SmartAsset ranked 532 US housing markets from most to least expensive, based on housing price growth between May 2022 and May 2023.

Key Findings:

The 10 most expensive housing markets in America are all in California — in fact, all but two of the top 20 cities are located there. Thirty-five Californian cities have an average home price over $1 million, while homes in Palo Alto — the priciest market in the country — average more than $3 million.

While obviously still expensive, the top 70 housing markets all decreased in price over the period studied. The costliest housing markets dropped by an average 6.4 percent since May 2022.

The average cost of a home in San Francisco fell 13 percent over the last year, trumped only by Dublin , California, which saw a 15 percent decrease. San Francisco houses average $1.2 million, while prices in New York City — where home prices have increased by three percent — average $700,000.

Houses in Florida are up five percent compared to last year, at an average of $394,000. The most expensive homes across the state are found in Weston ($670,000) and Miami ($553,000).

Via SmartAsset.

[Image credit: Mac Gaither]