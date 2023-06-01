Popular
under pressure

America's Most And Least Stressed Cities, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
America's Most And Least Stressed Cities, Mapped
US cities were compared on a wide range of financial, health, work and crime-related stressors.
These days, there's a lot to be stressed about — we've even written about the things causing Americans to worry — and 76 percent of US adults say stress in the previous month has affected their health.

But stress-inducing life events and situations are not experienced equally across the country, and some areas will be subject to higher levels of stress than others. Charlotte's Web compared America's 100 most populous cities — on factors across financial stress, health-related stress, work-related stress and crime — to find which cities are the most and least stressed in the US.


Key Findings:

  • The most stressed city in the study is Detroit, Michigan, where almost 32 percent of the population are living below the poverty line. Detroit also sees 59 crimes per 1,000 residents on average, and a seven percent unemployment rate.

  • America's least stressed city is Boise, Idaho. The city experiences an average of just 19 crimes for every 1,000 residents, and more than 90 percent of the population aged under 65 has health insurance.


Via Charlotte's Web.

