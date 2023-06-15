America's Most Affordable Cities For Homebuyers, Ranked

For Americans, much like people in many other countries, it's getting harder and harder to buy a home. The country's housing affordability is the lowest it's been in decades, and there are virtually no non-core cities in the US where first-time buyers can afford a starter home.

To show where in America homebuyers have the best chance of purchasing a house, Virtual Capitalist used a study comparing cities on several key metrics — including average insurance cost, maintenance affordability and cost of living — to chart the most affordable US cities to buy a home in.

It's worth noting that some of the most affordable cities have lower house prices due to undesirable factors like crime or a lack of economic opportunities.

Key Findings:

Tied in first place for most affordable are Montgomery, Alabama , and Flint, Michigan . Research has found, however, that house prices dropped in Flint after its water crisis became public knowledge back in 2015 — and the city's housing stock isn't expected to recover, even with its water now declared safe to drink.

Of all the US states, Michigan is home to the highest number of affordable cities for homebuyers, with Arizona following closely behind.

Cleveland, Ohio, and Las Vegas, Nevada, are equally affordable when it comes to purchasing a home.

Click image to enlarge

Via Visual Capitalist.