America's Greenest Companies, Ranked
With the climate crisis more urgent than ever, and demands for corporations to address their role in it growing, more and more companies are talking the talk about green initiatives. Compare the Market analyzed 50 US companies — on their annual green power usage (kWh), how much of their total electricity use is green power, and their target year for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions — to find out which are the greenest in America.
Key Findings:
The greenest company in the US is Switch. The technology and telecom company is officially net zero — it runs on 100 percent green power, with solar power used as a key resource.
In second place is software company Salesforce, which generates 73 percent of its electricity through solar and wind methods, and claims to have reached its net zero target.
The most eco-friendly retail company is ALDI, while General Motors LLC comes out on top in the automotive industry.
