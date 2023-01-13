Popular
America's Favorite Gas Stations, Ranked

From average gas bills to how many minutes they'd go out of the way to fill up at a particular gas station, here are America's favorite, and least favorite, places to fill up the tank.
Payless Power surveyed 1,011 Americans about their gas station preferences, asking them about brand loyalty and how much they usually spend when filling up the tank. Ten percent of the survey respondents were Baby Boomers, 22 percent were Gen X, 43 percent were Millennials and 25 percent were Gen Z. Just over half (57 percent) were men.

Overall Costco was rated the best gas station, while Valero was rated the worst. Costco was ranked cleaner and cheaper than others, while Valero was ranked as one of the meanest stations.

On average, people who stopped at a Circle K, Speedway, Shell, Love's or Wawa gas station spent more than $50 on each visit, whereas Costco and 7-Eleven had the cheapest bills.


USA favorite gas stations


average gas stop spend usa


best and worst gas stations usa


Via Payless Power.

