America's Best And Worst Cities For Renting In 2023, Mapped

Renting in America can be expensive and, in many ways, less desirable than owning a home — but with house prices soaring across the country, for many, it's the only option. Where you choose to rent matters, too; some parts of the US offer renters more bang for their buck, while other areas are best avoided, if possible.

To find out the best and worst places to rent in 2023, WalletHub compared 182 US cities — on factors ranging from historical rental-price changes to the job market — and ranked them according to which are most affordable and offer the best quality of life.

Top Five Best Places To Rent

Overland Park, Kansas Scottsdale, Arizona Bismarck, North Dakota Sioux Falls, South Dakota Chandler, Arizona

Top Five Worst Places To Rent

Detroit, Michigan Cleveland, Ohio Memphis, Tennessee Jackson, Mississippi Akron, Ohio

Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: DJ Johnson]