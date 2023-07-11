Popular
America's Best And Worst Cities For Renting In 2023, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
Here are the top picks and no-gos when it comes to renting in the US this year.
Renting in America can be expensive and, in many ways, less desirable than owning a home — but with house prices soaring across the country, for many, it's the only option. Where you choose to rent matters, too; some parts of the US offer renters more bang for their buck, while other areas are best avoided, if possible.

To find out the best and worst places to rent in 2023, WalletHub compared 182 US cities — on factors ranging from historical rental-price changes to the job market — and ranked them according to which are most affordable and offer the best quality of life.


Top Five Best Places To Rent

  1. Overland Park, Kansas
  2. Scottsdale, Arizona
  3. Bismarck, North Dakota
  4. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  5. Chandler, Arizona

Top Five Worst Places To Rent

  1. Detroit, Michigan
  2. Cleveland, Ohio
  3. Memphis, Tennessee
  4. Jackson, Mississippi
  5. Akron, Ohio

Source: WalletHub

Found this interesting? Check out more data on America's rental and housing markets here:



Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: DJ Johnson]

