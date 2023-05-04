America's Best And Worst Behaved Dog Owners, Ranked

Everyone loves dogs, but not everyone loves dog owners. Whether it's spoiling your pup to a ludicrous degree, or letting it poop everywhere, some dog owners are more badly behaved than their pets.

To find out which US cities are home to the best and worst dog owners, the Dog Advisory Council analyzed geotagged tweets for America's 100 most populated cities that contained keywords related to dog owner behavior (like not cleaning up after your dog, letting a dog off-leash and dogs barking at night). Cities were scored according to the number of tweets per 100,000 residents, and ranked by how many complaints they received.

Key Findings

According to the study, America's best behaved dog owners live in Tucson, Arizona.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is home to the least considerate dog owners in the US.

Seattle, Washington is the country's dog poop capital, with 58.3 complaints for every 100,000 people.

Newark, New Jersey's dog owners are most likely to let their pups run off the leash in public.

Cleveland, Ohio residents are more likely than those in any other city to complain about dogs making noise at night — though just 15.9 complaints were counted per 100,000 people.

The US' Best Dog Owners

The US' Worst Dog Owners

Via Dog Advisory Council.

[Image credit: Artem Beliaikin]