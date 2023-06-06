THE BEST PLACES TO TOUCH GRASS
America's Most Affordable, Visited And Quiet National Parks, Ranked
The Hawaiian Islands team looked at 62 national parks in the US to see which ones were among visitors' favorites. They looked at budgets, seasonal visits and also how long visitors usually decided to spend time in the park. After scouring through National Park data and focusing on spending habits and visitor numbers from 2021, here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
Overall, across all seasons, Arkansas's Hot Springs national park had the highest visitor density in the US with over 11.7 million annual visitors per 100 square-km, which was nearly twice the amount of second-placed New River Gorge national park in West Virginia.
-
Michigan's Isle Royale, the Wrangell - St. Elias and Kings Canyon and Sequoia in California are the only three national parks were visitors spend more than a day (24 hours) on average.
-
Alaskan national parks were among some of the costliest in the US, and eight of the top 10 most-costliest parks were in the state. Visitors in the state can expect to pay anywhere between $192 to $1,629 on average per visitor, depending on the park.
-
The Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio), Mount Rainer National Park (Washington), New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia) and the Indian Dunes National Park (Indiana) were among some of America's most affordable destinations, where the average price for a visitor was estimated to be less than $50 per day.
Via Hawaiian Islands.