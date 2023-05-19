All The Roads In The World, Mapped By Continent

Using Global Roads Inventory Project (GRIP) data, Adam Symington mapped the roughly 21 million kilometers of roads all over the world. Main roads are represented by white lines, secondary roads by yellow and tertiary and local roads are in red.

The US has the largest road network of any country, with more than 3 million kilometers — that's over 14 percent of the world's total road map. In second is China, with 1.7 million kilometers, followed by India, with 1 million.

GRIP researchers predict that a further 4 million kilometers of roads will be built across the globe by 2050.

Click image to enlarge

Via Visual Capitalist.