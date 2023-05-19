Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

country roads, take me home

All The Roads In The World, Mapped By Continent

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
All The Roads In The World, Mapped By Continent
There are at least 21 million kilometers of roads across the globe.
·
·
·

Using Global Roads Inventory Project (GRIP) data, Adam Symington mapped the roughly 21 million kilometers of roads all over the world. Main roads are represented by white lines, secondary roads by yellow and tertiary and local roads are in red.

The US has the largest road network of any country, with more than 3 million kilometers — that's over 14 percent of the world's total road map. In second is China, with 1.7 million kilometers, followed by India, with 1 million.

GRIP researchers predict that a further 4 million kilometers of roads will be built across the globe by 2050.


Click image to enlarge

world roads continent map



Via Visual Capitalist.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories