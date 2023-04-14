Air Pollution Levels Around The World, Mapped

According to WHO estimates, there are about seven million premature deaths every year that can be linked to air pollution. Air pollution can also destroy iconic views and while some cities have gotten better at reducing it over the years, there's still a long way to go.

Particulate matter that is 2.5 microns or smaller in diameter is called PM2.5, and are considered to be lethal and harmful to human health. Visual Capitalist used data from IQAir's World Air Quality Report, which mapped the PM2.5 concentrations in around the world, as of 2022, to see which city's had better air quality than others, on average.

Key Takeaways:

Only 10 percent of the 131 countries studied had annual average PM2.5 concentration levels (in micrograms per cubic meter) of 5 μg/m³ or less.

Roughly 13.7 percent of the countries studied had "exceeded target levels" as per WHO's classification, which means their PM2.5 concentrations levels were higher than 35.1 μg/m³.

Cities like Cairo (47.4 μg/m³), Mumbai (46.7 μg/m³), Dubai (43.7 μg/m³), Jakarta (36.2 μg/m³) and Lagos (36.1 μg/m³) had some of the highest annual PM2.5 concentration levels in the world.

The annual average levels of PM2.5 concentration was found to be lowest in cities like Sydney (3.1 μg/m³), Perth (4.9 μg/m³), Miami (6.4 μg/m³), Cape Town (6.7 μg/m³) and Oslo (6. 9 μg/m³).

Click to enlarge image

Via Visual Capitalist.