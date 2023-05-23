The Decline Of Affordable Housing In America, Visualized

It's getting more and more expensive to own a home — not just in the US, but all over the world. This is a fact you're probably already aware of, but just how dramatically housing affordability has eroded in recent decades might have to be seen to be believed.

The below graphic by Visual Capitalist charts the US house-price-to-income ratio — how many years of pay it takes to afford a US home — between 1984 and 2021. The graph also shows the median household income, and the yearly average of median sales price of houses sold in the same period.

As the chart reveals, housing affordability is now at its lowest in decades, with the house-price-to-income ratio reaching a record 5.61 in 2021.

Via Visual Capitalist.