A Decade Of Celeb Crypto Endorsements, Visualized
Celebrities will promote all manner of products, and cryptocurrency is no exception — although if you don't follow the rules, it's not always worth it (see the hundreds of thousands of dollars Akon, Lindsay Lohan and other celebs had to pay to settle a recent court case, for example).
To find out which famous figures have put their name to crypto over the last decade, CoinKickoff used authoritative sources to compile a list of of celebrities who have publicly endorsed cryptocurrency or NFT (non-fungible token) projects between 2013 and 2023, and presented them in the timeline below.
In their research, CoinKickoff defined endorsement as either a paid endorsement, investing in a cryptocurrency or NFT, creating a cryptocurrency or NFT or posting positively on social media about cryptocurrencies and NFTs.
Key Findings:
-
The first celebrity to endorse Bitcoin was comedian Drew Carey, who tweeted about being unable to pay for his breakfast in crypto back in 2013.
-
Bitcoin saw the most celebrity endorsements in 2021, during its most recent price surge, when multiple NFL players converted their salaries to cryptocurrency.
-
2022 saw more famous figures endorsing crypto than any other year — at least 44 major celebrities promoted a cryptocurrency of some kind.
Click image to enlarge
Via CoinKickoff.