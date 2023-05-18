A Decade Of Celeb Crypto Endorsements, Visualized

Celebrities will promote all manner of products, and cryptocurrency is no exception — although if you don't follow the rules, it's not always worth it (see the hundreds of thousands of dollars Akon, Lindsay Lohan and other celebs had to pay to settle a recent court case, for example).

To find out which famous figures have put their name to crypto over the last decade, CoinKickoff used authoritative sources to compile a list of of celebrities who have publicly endorsed cryptocurrency or NFT (non-fungible token) projects between 2013 and 2023, and presented them in the timeline below.

In their research, CoinKickoff defined endorsement as either a paid endorsement, investing in a cryptocurrency or NFT, creating a cryptocurrency or NFT or posting positively on social media about cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Key Findings:

The first celebrity to endorse Bitcoin was comedian Drew Carey, who tweeted about being unable to pay for his breakfast in crypto back in 2013.

Bitcoin saw the most celebrity endorsements in 2021, during its most recent price surge, when multiple NFL players converted their salaries to cryptocurrency.

2022 saw more famous figures endorsing crypto than any other year — at least 44 major celebrities promoted a cryptocurrency of some kind.

Click image to enlarge

Via CoinKickoff.