2022's Highest Grossing Films, Ranked

Last year's most hyped film, "Avatar: The Way of Water," also turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in the domestic market, making more than $1.5 billion. Two other films crossed the $1B mark: "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Jurassic World: Dominion."

As for reviews of the highest-grossing films, "The Way of Water" hype wasn't worth it, everyone seemed to like Tom Cruise's return in "Maverick", while it was quite the opposite for the crew of "Dominion."

The new "Multiverse of Madness" was more or less a fun trip, the "Rise of Gru" movie wasn't bad and made for good memes and likewise for "Wakanda Forever," which wasn't great but wasn't terrible.

Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" was all over the place and "Love and Thunder" might go down as Marvel's worst film ever.

While movies made bank, recent box office numbers are still roughly 33 percent off from pre-pandemic levels.

