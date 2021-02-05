188
YOU'RE TOXIC

Submitted by James Crugnale
"Justin Timberlake launched his career by slut-shaming Britney."

The Lede

The New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears," streaming on Hulu and FX, does not portray Justin Timberlake in a positive light.

Key Details

  • The documentary discusses the pop star's failed relationship with the *NSYNC singer in the early 2000s.
  • According to the film, Timberlake weaponized "Cry Me A River" against Spears, insinuating she was responsible for their breakup.
  • He also talked boorishly about their sex life in public.

