bro girl finally speaks

Jared Russo avatar
Jared Russo
'Bro Girl Explaining' Woman Found, Explains The Meme's Origins And Her Reaction To Sudden Internet Fame
In an exclusive interview with Know Your Meme, Denise Sanchez, now known online as "Girl Explaining" or "Bro Girl," gives the scoop on what exactly she was doing in the photo as it continues going viral this week.
You've seen verified Twitter accounts, brands, companies, and lots of strangers using the meme. The girl, at a concert of some sort, loudly explaining something to presumably her boyfriend, has become the latest meme to rule the internet with an iron fist. Well finally Denise Sanchez has been identified, and she gave Know Your Meme the exclusive scoop on what was going on with that now famous photo.

  • The pic was from 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Denise was singing a song to her now ex-boyfriend Alfre.
  • "I was featured in the newspaper in my city, many people followed me on Instagram, and people have written me and asked how it happened," Denise said.
  • She added "They have treated me like a toxic girlfriend too! Hahaha. It's funny to see how people draw conclusions from a photo and think they know a lot about how you are!"

