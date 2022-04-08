'DON'T JUST START FILMING ME'
Will Smith Asks Jada Pinkett Smith Not To Film Him Without His Permission In Uncomfortable Resurfaced Video
12.7k reads | submitted by James Crugnale
The Lede
A resurfaced clip of Jada Pinkett Smith filming Will Smith without his permission has gone viral on Reddit.
Key Details
- In the clip, Jada appears to be asking Will to help plug an upcoming appearance by their therapist on her Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk."
- "You know Esther Perel is coming to the table, she's gonna be at the Red Table," Jada says in the video. "Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?"
- Will responds by saying "...You can't just use me for social media. Don't just start rolling, I'm standing in my house. Don't start rolling."
Comments