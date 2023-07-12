let it grow!
Why You Should Never Tweeze Or Wax Your Nose Hair, According To Doctors
The Lede
As unattractive as long, protruding nose hairs can be, medical professionals say they actually serve an important role in our daily lives.
Key Details
- Long nose hairs help trap in moisture, preventing our nasal passages from becoming too dry.
- Waxing or self-plucking nose hairs can lead to ingrown hairs, prompting infection and removes the body's ability to help filter air.
- Safer alternatives to "trimming" nose hairs include special scissors and electric trimmers, both of which preserve the sensitive nose hair follicle.