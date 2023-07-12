Popular
Joel Leal
Joel Leal via huffpost.com
Why You Should Never Tweeze Or Wax Your Nose Hair, According To Doctors
As ugly as it can look, the medical consequences can be even uglier, according to doctors.
As unattractive as long, protruding nose hairs can be, medical professionals say they actually serve an important role in our daily lives.

  • Long nose hairs help trap in moisture, preventing our nasal passages from becoming too dry.
  • Waxing or self-plucking nose hairs can lead to ingrown hairs, prompting infection and removes the body's ability to help filter air.
  • Safer alternatives to "trimming" nose hairs include special scissors and electric trimmers, both of which preserve the sensitive nose hair follicle.

