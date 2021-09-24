BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Why You Should Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey Right Now
It might seem early for some, but for anyone who's had to frantically assemble all the food ingredients days before a Thanksgiving meal, getting a start on things makes sense.
- If you're looking to buy a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving, then obviously this tip isn't for you.
- But if you're okay with buying a frozen turkey, buying it ahead of time will make it cheaper and easier than trying to acquire one before Thanksgiving.
- Just make sure you call supermarkets first to see if they have any turkeys on supply before you go out to make a trip and come home empty-handed.
