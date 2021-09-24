For You Latest
Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via myrecipes.com

If you don't mind buying a frozen turkey, it's better to start now rather than wait until Thanksgiving rolls around.
Why You Should Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey Right Now

The Lede

It might seem early for some, but for anyone who's had to frantically assemble all the food ingredients days before a Thanksgiving meal, getting a start on things makes sense.

Key Details

  • If you're looking to buy a fresh turkey for Thanksgiving, then obviously this tip isn't for you.
  • But if you're okay with buying a frozen turkey, buying it ahead of time will make it cheaper and easier than trying to acquire one before Thanksgiving.
  • Just make sure you call supermarkets first to see if they have any turkeys on supply before you go out to make a trip and come home empty-handed.

Comments

Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho: